Catena Media begins search for new CFO

Stockholm-listed online gaming affiliate Catena Media has commenced a search for a new chief financial officer.

The company is seeking to recruit a replacement for incumbent CFO Peter Messner, who has announced his intention to step down within the next six months to pursue a career outside the gaming industry.

“Given our closer focus on the North American market, we have agreed that this is the right time to make a transition in our financial leadership,” said Michael Daly, chief executive of Catena Media.

“Peter has contributed hugely to our recent successes, and we thank him sincerely for his efforts.”

Shares in Catena Media plc. (STO:CTM) were trading 4.27 per cent higher at SEK35.18 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.