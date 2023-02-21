This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
OpenBet’s London hub recognised as a Great Place to Work

21st February 2023 8:44 am GMT

Endeavor-owned sports betting technology provider OpenBet has received accreditation as a Great Place to Work for its London hub.

The recognition follows the move of OpenBet’s UK team across to IMG’s office space at Chiswick Park, following its acquisition by Endeavor.

The supplier scored highly during the certification process, with an employment survey and additional research highlighting OpenBet’s “exceptional” working conditions and its willingness to offer unique programmes and processes.

OpenBet’s London team consists of individuals that work across a variety of business functions, including technology and engineering, product development and trading, operations, business support and marketing, which are all integral to the company’s ability to service a multitude of commercial operators, lotteries and tribes with its product portfolio.

“As part of our continued ambitions to take the sports betting entertainment sector forward, we take great pride in establishing positive workplace cultures that inspire individuals across all our locations worldwide,” said OpenBet CEO Jordan Levin, who was recently announced as a Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023 winner.

“The London hub has been at the heartbeat of OpenBet’s evolution for many years, enabling us to power the biggest sportsbook brands across Europe, as well as providing the platform to grow internationally into new markets. Achieving this certification is a real team effort by the team of AllStars and shows exactly why we’re a world leader across all aspects of what we do as a business.”

The Best Workplaces list is curated by Great Place to Work, an international institute that annually rewards companies that aspire to offer their employees exceptional working conditions.

OpenBet’s London office joins the company’s Greek operations in being recognised as a Great Place to Work.

