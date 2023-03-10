Future Anthem appoints Jessica Wu as head of marketing

Data and AI specialist Future Anthem has appointed Jessica Wu as the company’s new head of marketing.

Wu will be responsible for spearheading Future Anthem’s marketing efforts in the North American sports betting and iGaming sectors.

She joins Future Anthem after two years at Betway as head of marketing for Canada, where she was involved in the operator’s launch in the newly regulated Ontario iGaming market.

“We are home to the brightest minds in the business, and I am thrilled to be welcoming Jessica to the Future Anthem team,” said Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim. “She brings valuable industry and market experience, having enjoyed demonstrable success at Betway in North America, and she comes equipped with fresh and exciting ideas that can help propel us to new heights as we continue our global expansion.”

Commenting on her appointment, Wu said: “I am passionate about crafting stories that resonate and building brands that people love. It’s an optimal time to build out the marketing strategy and I’m very excited to join the team - we plan to focus more on our AI products and the amazing results they are achieving for our customers and their players.

“The company is making great waves within the industry - I couldn’t be happier to be part of this journey as we continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Wu is the latest appointment by Future Anthem following the additions of Matt Nichols as general manager of the Americas, Laura Bird as chief financial officer, and Ian Tibot as chief product officer.