Everi adds Debra Nutton to board of directors

New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has expanded its board with the appointment of Debra Nutton as an independent director.

Nutton is currently an executive coach and gaming consultant with more than four decades of gaming industry experience.

She previously served as executive vice president of casino operations for Wynn Las Vegas from 2013 until 2018, at which time she consulted during the pre-opening of Wynn's Encore Boston Harbor. After its successful opening in 2019, she then became an advisor to the pre-opening team at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opened in 2021.

Before joining Wynn Las Vegas, Nutton held a number of roles at MGM Resorts, completing her time there as senior vice president of casino operations.

“We are delighted to welcome Debra to Everi and believe her distinguished record of gaming achievements and leadership make her an exceptional addition to the company's Board of Directors,” said Everi executive chairman Michael Rumbolz. “We look forward to benefiting from her counsel and insights, as we continue to focus on products and services designed to make our customers more efficient and more profitable.

“Debra joins us at an opportune time to assist with the expansive growth opportunities that we expect will take Everi to even greater prominence in coming years.”

Nutton’s appointment fills a vacancy on Everi’s board, which is now composed of nine members.

She will also serve as a member of the board's Audit Committee, Nominating and Governance Committee, and Compensation Committee.

In related news, Everi launched its first historical horse racing (HHR) games at Boston Billiards Club & Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire, through a partnership with Exacta Systems.

The featured games from Everi include Patriot Extra Spin, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe, Wild Gems Extra Spin, and Blazin’ Gems Deluxe.

“Exacta Systems is excited to launch Everi’s first HHR games on our Exacta Connect system with Boston Billiards Nashua,” said Ross O’Hanley, chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems, which is in the process of being acquired by Churchill Downs Inc. “These games represent the first step in our partnership with Everi, which will be followed by a wide range of content from Everi’s dynamic library of award-winning games.”

Everi executive vice president and games business leader Dean Ehrlich added: “Everi’s agreement with Exacta has allowed us to enter the HHR market very quickly, where we can offer our distinctive cabinets and popular game content to a new audience of gaming players.”

Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) closed 2.67 per cent lower at $17.89 per share in New York Thursday.