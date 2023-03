German gaming operator Gauselmann Group has set up a new Sports Betting & Online Gaming business segment that will be led by Stefan Bruns.

Bruns will assume his newly created management board position on 1 April, tasked with strengthening the company’s land-based and online sports betting offering, expanding its virtual slot gaming offering, and advancing the internationalisation of these two business areas.

Bruns has been with the Gauselmann Group since April 2014, most recently serving as managing [...]