Gaming Intelligence
Intralot appoints chief commercial officer to US subsidiary

24th March 2023 8:51 am GMT
Intralot

Athens-listed lottery supplier and operator Intralot has appointed Richard Bateson as chief commercial officer of its US subsidiary Intralot Inc.

Bateson will join the company’s senior management team upon fulfilment of all related legal requirements, reporting directly to newly appointed Intralot US chief executive Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos.

With over 20 years of lottery experience, he has worked as both an operator and vendor within the lottery sector, including within Camelot’s group of companies in the United Kingdom and North America.

More recently, he was a consultant to various companies including Jumbo Interactive, Teneo and Camelot UK Lotteries.

“As a former president of EuroMillions, he brings an extensive knowledge of European and North American experience to his new role and will be working with the senior management team to enhance Intralot's business in North America,” said the company.

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) closed unchanged at €0.65 per share in Athens Thursday.

