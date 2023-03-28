Pariplay grows senior team with new VP of product

NeoGames-owned casino aggregator and content provider Pariplay has brought in Green Jade Games’ former chief product and technology officer Dirk Camilleri to serve as vice president of product.

In his new role, Camilleri will be responsible for the delivery of Pariplay’s aggregation platform roll-out in regulated markets worldwide.

He brings a wealth of industry expertise to the role, having held key positions in product development at Global Gaming, Jackpotjoy Group, and Betsson Group.

"We are always looking to add excellent talent to our growing team, and Dirk definitely fits the bill,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey. “We’re confident he’ll bring his expertise from both the B2B and B2C sides of the industry and look to push us to the next level."

Commenting on his appointment Camilleri said: "Pariplay is a market leader in the aggregation space, and I’m delighted to be joining them at the start of what should be a pivotal year for the company. With so much growth planned, it’s an exciting time to start my journey here, and I look forward to being part of its next steps."

As Pariplay continues to expand its leadership team, Camilleri is the latest major hire for the provider following the recent addition of Alexandar Petrovich as vice president of operations.

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 1.38 per cent higher at $14.71 per share in New York Monday.