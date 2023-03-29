This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Fanatics Betting and Gaming names new chief operating officer

29th March 2023 10:20 am GMT
New York-headquartered Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG) continues to look outside the sports betting and casino world to build its leadership team with the appointment of Hank Couture as chief operating officer (COO).  

Couture joins Fanatics from American online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash, where he served for more than seven years, most recently as vice president of US Marketplace.

He will be a member of the FBG executive team and play an integral role in developing strategies across operations as the Fanatics Sportsbook readies to launch nationwide in mid-2023. 

“We are excited to add Hank to our leadership team as COO,” said Fanatics Betting and Gaming CEO Matt King. “Hank’s experience in building one of the largest marketplaces in the US is exactly the type of person we are looking for at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, and as our new COO, his impressive track record of success will provide us with valuable insight as we build a sportsbook that is easy to use, trustworthy and more rewarding for sports fans.”

Commenting on his new role, Couture said: “This is an exciting opportunity to build something from the ground up. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience in building DoorDash to the sports betting industry and help build something that exceeds expectations for our customers.” 

The Fanatics Sportsbook is currently available at its flagship retail location at FedExField in Maryland, and has been approved for mobile sports betting licences in Maryland, Massachusetts and Ohio.

