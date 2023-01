Fanatics Betting and Gaming has marked its entry into the legal US sports betting market with the official launch of its new retail sportsbook in Maryland.

The Fanatics Sportsbook at FedExField is the first retail sportsbook to be opened inside an NFL stadium and follows a partnership with the Washington Commanders (formerly Washington Redskins).

“We are excited to bring the Fanatics Sportsbook to Maryland at FedExField,” said Fanatics Betting and Gaming chief business officer Ari Borod. “Our [...]