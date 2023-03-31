OnAir Entertainment names new chief commercial officer

Malta-based live casino provider OnAir Entertainment has expanded its management team with the appointment of former Evolution executive James Jones as its new chief commercial officer (CCO).

Jones will begin his new role on 17 April, overseeing the commercial department as the supplier looks to expand its presence in regulated markets across the Americas and other jurisdictions.

He joins OnAir from Evolution, where he worked for more than five years, most recently as head of business development.

“We are happy to welcome James to our team,” said OnAir Entertainment CEO Andres Rengifo. “His industry experience and track record of success will bring a great value to the commercial side of our company. I am confident that he will play a critical role in driving our growth and commercial success in the years to come.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jones said: “It is a pleasure to be joining OnAir Entertainment at this point in their growth phase.

“The company has rapidly expanded across regulated markets since its inception and I look forward to building on the already strong foundations put in place by the team as we take the business to new heights.”