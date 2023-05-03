Superbet appoints Jimmy Maymann as deputy chairman

Eastern European betting and gaming operator Superbet Group has expanded its board with the appointment of Jimmy Maymann as deputy chairman.

Maymann is a seasoned senior executive and board member who was formerly executive vice president of AOL’s portfolio of content brands. He also served as CEO of the Huffington Post following its acquisition by AOL, leading the company’s international expansion strategy.

Superbet’s new deputy chairman is also a seasoned tech investor and co-founded online video distribution platform Goviral, which was later sold to AOL in 2011. He currently chairs UNLive, TV2 Denmar and AirHelp, and also holds non-executive roles in Telia, Pitzner Group and The Maternity Foundation.

Commenting on his new role Maymann said: “Superbet has tremendous potential in terms of business scalability and expansion into international markets, all within a solid framework of trust between the Group, its customers and market stakeholders. The progressive thinking of the leadership team is a testament to this highly talented and visionary group.

“I am delighted to take on the role of deputy chairman and offer my expertise and experience, working with Superbet’s board to reach the company’s ultimate goal of becoming a global leader in the tech and entertainment industry, while fostering an exemplary environment of responsible gaming.”

Superbet’s newly appointed chairman Hans-Holdger Albrecht commented: “Jimmy Maymann has an impressive background, which seamlessly blends successful entrepreneurial endeavors with important corporate assignments. As such, he is a perfect fit for the mindset and organizational culture which we are nurturing in Superbet.

“We are confident that Jimmy will have a strong positive impact on the Group’s strategy and business model, while working together to shape an even brighter future for Superbet.”

Superbet Group CEO Johnny Hartnett added: “Our leadership team has made a firm commitment to sustainable growth and international expansion, while fostering innovation and delivering a unique customer experience

“The appointment of Jimmy Maymann as deputy chairman reconfirms our aspiration to transform the company into a global industry leader, by bringing in top executives who have a clear grasp of the ambitious path for the future which we have designed for our organization.”