Wynn Resorts names new president of Wynn Al Marjan Island

Wynn Resorts has named Thomas Schoen as president of Wynn Al Marjan Island, its new integrated casino resort in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Schoen will oversee all operational aspects of the new multi-billion dollar integrated resort, which is set to open in early 2027 and marks Wynn’s debut in the Middle East and North Africa region.

He brings over 30 years of luxury hospitality experience, having held roles at Starwood Hotels and Resorts, as well as Marriott Hotels and Resorts, working with leading hotel brands such as Sheraton, Westin, Le Meridien, St Regis, W Hotels and Hyatt.

He joins the company from Pine Cliffs Resort - Luxury Collection, where he was the complex general manager overseeing extensive renovations and construction of the property.

“Wynn Al Marjan Island is an exciting project for Wynn Resorts,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings. "We're delighted to welcome Thomas to lead our operating team at this new venture. In his role, he will lead the delivery of the exceptional Wynn guest service for which we are so well known.

“Thomas' passion for hospitality and extensive experience will be an important part of the success of Wynn Al Marjan Island.”

Commenting on his appointment, Schoen said: “I am delighted to lead the operations of Wynn Al Marjan Island and feel privileged to be part of such a significant new chapter for the group.

“The iconic destination will not only mark a new one-of-a-kind guest experience in the Emirates but will further establish the brand across the globe. I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey.”

