Affinity Interactive names new chief financial officer

US betting and gaming operator Affinity Interactive has appointed Halise Ekmen Uysal as chief financial officer.

Uysal will oversee the company’s growth initiatives across its casinos and digital and media platforms, including Daily Racing Form, DRF Bets and DRF Sports.

She brings with her more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting leadership, and most recently served as chief finance, strategy and transformation officer at the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which owns the Chumash Casino Resort in California.

Prior to that she held various finance roles at Caesars Entertainment for twelve years.

“Halise is an accomplished finance executive across the gaming and hospitality industries, and we are excited to welcome her to AI as our new CFO,” said Affinity Interactive CEO Andrei Scrivens. “Her track record of driving sustainable financial results while building high-performing, diverse teams will benefit all of AI's businesses and help us execute on our strategic priorities.”

Affinity Interactive chairman James Zenni Jr commented: “The addition of Halise to the management team further strengthens AI’s leadership across its entire platform of premier casinos, online gaming offerings and digital media.

“I’m confident her two decades of diverse finance experience and extensive business acumen will be valuable across the organization as AI builds on its positive momentum, delivers world-class customer experiences and drives continued growth.”

Commenting on her new role, Uysal said: “Affinity Interactive is at the forefront of gaming innovation with a unique portfolio of technology, digital and media assets, and I look forward to joining the talented and hard-working team.

“Together with Andrei, Jim and the rest of the leadership team, I’m excited to execute on the company’s compelling growth opportunities and contribute to its continued success as a gaming leader.”