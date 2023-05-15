This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
The Health Lottery appoints Mark Nash to newly created role

15th May 2023 6:48 am GMT
SG

British society lottery operator The Health Lottery has appointed Mark Nash to the newly created role of marketing director.

Nash will play an integral part in the introduction of the company’s new brand identity and the planned relaunch of The Health Lottery’s website this summer.

He joins the operator from Aviva where he served as head of marketing strategy and planning, and was responsible for managing a £10 million-plus budget. Prior to that, he served as senior marketing strategist at insurer Hiscox for six years, and also held various marketing positions at Samsung Electronics, Shine TV and News UK.

“I’m delighted to welcome Mark to The Health Lottery,” said CEO Lebby Eyres. “He has a proven track record in putting together marketing strategies, plans and campaigns for companies like Aviva and Hiscox and we are confident his experience will help us transform The Health Lottery brand and better communicate our core values to our customers.”

Commenting on his appointment Nash said: “My aim is to make business and marketing strategies more customer-driven; successful marketing relies on understanding and addressing customer needs, ideally in a way that the competitors cannot. At both Aviva and Hiscox I set the target audiences, mapped out customer journeys and built marketing plans around the unique value the brands had to offer. I’m looking forward to doing the same for The Health Lottery.

“I’m especially excited about the opportunity to play a role in moving this heritage brand in a fresh direction and helping transform the business into a brand powered by innovative products and high-quality digital experiences for customers. My goal is to work with Lebby and the rest of the team to create a clear marketing strategy that is able to drive the business further forward and deliver growth.”

Lottery Marketing The Health Lottery United Kingdom
