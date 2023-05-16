888 strengthens North American management team

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has brought in Ben Hurst as vice president of North American market expansion.

As a member of the North American management team, Hurst will create and implement strategies to grow 888’s presence in the region, with the US and Canada being two of the company’s growth markets.

He will be responsible for leading business development, collecting competitive intelligence and providing operational strategy and direction, working closely with the group’s strategic partner Authentic Brands Group (ABG), to further develop the Sports Illustrated brand in the United States.

Hurst previously served as senior vice president and head of digital at Madison Square Garden Sports & Entertainment, where he oversaw all digital initiatives for MSG's portfolio of properties, including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, MSG, Radio City, The Beacon Theatre, and all other venues.

He has recently been working as an independent consultant, including with 888 during the last year.

“I am delighted that Ben will be joining our US team as VP,” said 888 US president Howard Mittman. “Having worked with him over the last year or so as a consultant, I have full confidence that his knowledge of the industry, and of our company, makes him the perfect leader to help continue to grow our US business for the future.

“Ben has an exceptional track record at some world-class media brands and will bring a huge amount of knowledge of the US digital, sports and entertainment landscape. We very much look forward to working with him.”

