Playtech adds Ruby Yam to Board as Krumins steps down

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has expanded its board with the appointment of Ruby Yam as an independent non-executive director.

Taking on the new role from 1 June, Yam brings over 30 years of corporate and banking experience across industries, including infrastructure, utilities, pharmaceuticals and racing.

She has previously held senior roles at Bank of America, Cathay International, and China Construction Bank Group in Hong Kong.

“I am delighted that Ruby has agreed to join the board,” said Playtech non-executive chairman Brian Mattingley. “She has extensive experience at leading financial and investment groups, as well as bringing considerable knowledge of Asia built up over many years.”

Playtech also confirmed that John Krumins had advised the board that he will step down, having served on the Board since April 2019.

At the request of Mattingley, Krumins has agreed to remain as a non-executive director and chairman of the Audit Committee until after the publication of the company’s interim results in September.

“On behalf of the Board, I'd like to express our thanks to John for his valuable contribution since being appointed in 2019,” said Mattingley. “He has shown commitment and dedication during a period of significant change for the company, which recently culminated in a record set of results. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.74 per cent lower at 621.84 per share in London Friday morning.