Rightlander hires Sarafina Wolde Gabriel as chief strategy officer

London-headquartered advertising and affiliate compliance platform Rightlander has appointed Sarafina Wolde Gabriel as chief strategy officer (CSO).

Wolde Gabriel brings with her over 19 years of experience within the iGaming and marketing sectors, having started her career with Paysafe’s Income Access in 2004, and serving as chief marketing officer until 2016.

She joins Rightlander from geolocation specialist GeoComply, where she served as senior director of global markets since January 2022.

In her new role, Wolde Gabriel will work closely with Rightlander founder Ian Sims and the broader management team to craft and implement business strategies.

"Sarafina brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in strategic planning and business development," said Sims. "We are confident that her innovative thinking and strategic approach will be instrumental as we continue to grow our business and enter new markets."

Commenting on her appointment, Wolde Gabriel said: "I am thrilled to join Rightlander Limited and am committed to contributing to the company's forward-looking approach. I look forward to working with Ian and the entire team to explore new opportunities and create innovative strategies that will drive global growth."