Gaming Intelligence
Pariplay hires Irina Roman as head of account management

27th June 2023 8:43 am GMT
Evolution

NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has appointed Irina Roman as its new head of account management.

Roman previously held roles at EveryMatrix, NetEnt and Enteractive, and most recently served as TrueLayer’s senior customer success manager. 

Pariplay chief commercial officer Enrico Bradamante said: “We’re delighted to welcome Irina to the Pariplay team, especially as we continue to expand in regulated markets and execute our growth strategy.

“Irina has a wealth of experience under her belt and brings valuable knowledge and insight to the table. We have every faith that she will directly contribute to bolstering our brand and elevating us to new heights!”

Commenting on her new role Roman said: “I’ve been watching Pariplay go from success to success over time, so to join the team and help them grow even bigger is an exciting opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to strengthening relationships with existing clients, fostering relationships with new ones, and helping to grow Pariplay even further.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.64 per cent lower at $26.60 per share in New York Monday.

