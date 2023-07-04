Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney departs

Chris Looney has stepped down as Bragg Gaming’s chief commercial officer (CCO) after two years to begin a new venture.

Looney has been with the supplier since May 2021, having joined the company from Red Tiger Gaming (now part of Evolution), where he was commercial director.

“A heartfelt thank you to all of my friends and colleagues at Bragg Gaming for making the last two years fun and exciting - there are too many names to mention individually,” said Looney in a post on LinkedIn. “It's been tough but we’ve changed the face of the business, created a super successful content vertical, hit huge milestones and grown exponentially into new markets with all products.

“We’ve forged great relationships with customers on both sides of the pond and I personally look forward to reconnecting again in the future. Bragg Gaming is very well set up for continued growth and I look forward to charting its success from the sidelines.”

In his role at Red Tiger, Looney was named as a Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 winner in 2020.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 1.45 per cent lower at CAD$4.09 per share in Toronto Monday.