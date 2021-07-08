This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

Bragg Gaming brings in Chris Looney as chief commercial officer

8th July 2021 7:31 am GMT
Bragg Gaming Group
Evolution

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has appointed Chris Looney as its new chief commercial officer.

Looney will work closely with Bragg chief executive Richard Carter to develop and expand the supplier's operations into new regulated markets, including the United States.

He joins Bragg from Red Tiger Gaming, where he served as chief commercial officer for the past three years, prior to which he held senior roles at Microgaming for nearly nine years.

Looney's appointment comes as Bragg continues to build its presence in the United States, having recently acquired content suppliers Spin Games and Wild Streak Gaming.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to our management team,” said Carter. “He has an impressive track record of driving growth and success, and his extensive industry knowledge will be crucial as we continue to expand globally into key markets such as the US, the UK, Italy, Canada and anticipated new market openings such as the Netherlands.

Commenting on his new role, Looney said: “Bragg presented an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. The company’s global presence and proprietary product and content portfolio in the B2B iGaming space provides a solid foundation for further expansion into new markets.

"In North America in particular, jurisdictions continue to evolve, regulate and open up. Bragg is well positioned to succeed these markets and I’m excited to be part of the game plan.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) closed 5.71 per cent lower at CAD$12.05 per share in Toronto Wednesday.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Casino iGaming Slots United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Bragg continues US expansion with Wild Streak Gaming acquisition

Bragg Gaming CEO on the company’s acceleration into the US

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

Bragg Gaming continues strong momentum into first quarter

Bragg Gaming adds two new directors to Board

Bragg Gaming acquires Spin Games for $30m

GI Games Integrations: Scientific Games, Greentube, BF Games and more

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Record year for Bragg Gaming as B2B expansion takes off

Bragg Gaming Group brings in Richard Carter as CEO

SKS365 appoints Lara Falzon as new finance chief

Oryx Gaming takes leading Croatian land-based operator Senator online

NetEnt finance chief Lara Falzon to join Bragg Gaming board

Who’s on the move?

Bragg Gaming appoints former OLG chairman to board

Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution