AGCO chair Lalit Aggarwal steps down

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced the departure of chairman Lalit Aggarwal.

Aggarwal has resigned as chair of the AGCO’s board of directors after four years in the role in order to spend more time with his family and to focus on his business affairs. He will be replaced on an interim basis by vice-chair Heidi Reinhart.

Aggarwal is credited with establishing the AGCO’s iGaming Ontario subsidiary and guiding the Commission’s board through the pandemic.

“During his tenure as Board Chair, Lalit oversaw the development and implementation of an internet gambling conduct and management structure, as well as the regulatory framework to support Canada’s first open and competitive internet gaming market,” the AGCO said in a statement Tuesday (July 18).

“The AGCO extends its sincere gratitude to Lalit for his years of strong and principled leadership and wishes him the very best in all of his endeavours.”

His interim replacement, Heidi Reinhart, joined the board of the AGCO in October 2020 and took on the role of vice chair in September 2021.

The AGCO continues to search for a chief executive to replace Tom Mungham, who announced in March that he plans to retire later this year.