NeoGames enhances iLottery leadership team with Virginia Lottery veteran

NeoGames has expanded its senior leadership team in North America with the appointment of Robert Wesley as vice president of North American customer development.

Wesley joins NeoGames after more than 25 years' service at the Virginia Lottery, where he held a number of senior positions, including director of digital and most recently deputy executive director of lottery.

Under his leadership, Virginia’s iLottery program became the top performing US lottery in less than three years from initial launch, while overall lottery sales grew by 23 per cent in the most recent fiscal year.

“Rob is hugely respected within the lottery industry and has an incredible track record of delivering iLottery growth during his time with Virginia Lottery,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “As we have consistently demonstrated, our iLottery offering is the industry leader and we want the right people to drive our efforts as we look to accelerate our customers’ success.

“Rob joining NeoGames is a major coup and sharing his expertise with our customers will undoubtedly help to effectively grow their businesses.”

Commenting on his appointment, Wesley said: “It is a thrill to join NeoGames and work with such an impressive portfolio of lottery partners. The North American iLottery market is one that continues to grow rapidly and NeoGames is in a prime position to support lotteries who are interested in enhancing the interactive experience they offer.

“I am excited by the new challenges that lie ahead and look forward to sharing my expertise with the NeoGames team and our lottery partners.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.40 per cent lower at $27.13 per share in New York Tuesday.