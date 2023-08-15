GiG brings in Richard Carter as Platform & Sportsbook CEO

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has appointed Richard Carter as CEO of its Platform & Sportsbook division, ahead of the planned split of the company into two separate companies.

Carter will assume his new role on 18 September and will be tasked with transforming the Platform & Sportsbook division into a stand-alone, publicly-listed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company.

He previously served as CEO of Bragg Gaming and prior to that SBTech, where he led the company’s merger with DraftKings through a three-way deal with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Commenting on his appointment, Carter said: “I am delighted to become the Platform & Sportsbook CEO of GiG at such an exciting time in the group’s development. With its outstanding data led proprietary technology platform, sector leading regulated market coverage and diverse product portfolio, the GiG Platform is exceptionally well positioned to maintain its recent strong growth momentum.

“I can’t wait to get started and am very much looking forward to working with the GiG Platform & Sportsbook team, building on the strong progress to date, and over time helping to unleash and extract the full potential of a standalone GiG platform.”

GiG chairman Petter Nylander commented: “We are very pleased and excited to announce that Richard Carter will join GiG as Platform & Sportsbook CEO during Q3, 2023.

"The board believes Richard Carter has the relevant experience, given his success as CEO of SBTech and has shown an impressive and deep understanding of the GiG business, its opportunities and provided thoughtful strategic considerations on how build on the recent success of the Platform & Sportsbook business and driving shareholder value.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) closed 2.71 per cent higher at NOK28.45 per share in Oslo Monday.