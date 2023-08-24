TAB NZ appoints interim chair as Mark Stewart steps down

TAB New Zealand has confirmed that Mark Stewart will be stepping down at the end of the month after two years as chair, to be replaced on an interim basis by Anna Stove.

Stewart was appointed chair of TAB NZ at the start of the 2021/22 financial year and was instrumental in securing TAB NZ’s strategic partnership with Entain.

He will be replaced by Stove, who will assume the role of interim chair on 1 September. Stove was a member of the Racing Industry Transition Agency Board and has been deputy chair of TAB NZ since August 2021.

“We are indebted to Mark for generously giving his time to TAB NZ,” said TAB NZ chief executive Nick Roberts. “We have been incredibly lucky to have had access to Mark’s unparalleled experience and unique skillset. His leadership at TAB NZ has changed the lives of tens of thousands of Kiwis, from those in our sporting communities to those whose jobs are reliant on the domestic racing industry."

Stewart commented: “It has been a rewarding couple of years on the TAB NZ Board and more importantly we’ve delivered a sustainable long-term outcome for our stakeholders through the Entain partnership.

“I would like to thank the Minister, and all my director and management colleagues who I have worked with during this revolutionary time for the business. They have all shown great integrity and commitment to reaching a once in a generation outcome that we are all very proud of.

“I have the utmost confidence in the remaining Board and management team continuing to build on the Entain partnership for the benefit of our country. I am also delighted that Anna has been appointed as Interim Chair. We have benefited from her governance experience in racing and commercial acumen over the last couple of years”.

Commenting on her new role Stove said: “I want to thank Mark for his incredible leadership and drive. I am very excited to be picking up the reins as we pay particular focus to working with the Government on modernising New Zealand’s gambling settings.”