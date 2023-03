New Zealand’s TAB has selected Entain as its preferred partner for a 25-year strategic arrangement, which includes guaranteed funding to support the country's racing and sporting industries.

TAB NZ is a statutory entity and the sole holder of a betting licence in New Zealand, but has been facing increasing competition, rising costs, capital constraints, as well as other challenges in recent years, impacting its ability to deliver adequate funding to racing and sports.

With these challenges expected [...]