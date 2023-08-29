Bragg Gaming brings in Matevž Mazij as CEO

Oryx Gaming founder Matevž Mazij has been named as the new chief executive officer of Bragg Gaming Group.

Mazij assumes the CEO role with immediate effect, replacing Yaniv Sherman, who has stepped down after one year with the company.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Bragg team, I would like to thank Yaniv for his leadership, commitment, and contributions to the Company,” said Holly Gagnon, lead independent director at Bragg. ‘The Board remains focused on supporting the Company’s senior management team as they continue to execute on initiatives that drive profitable growth and the creation of new, sustainable shareholder value.

“We are confident that as the founder and visionary of Oryx Gaming, the combination of Matevž’ significant industry experience and deep knowledge of Bragg with the Company’s experienced senior leadership team favorably positions Bragg to continue successfully executing on our key strategic objectives and serve our valued customers and partners with excellence.”

Mazij currently serves as chair of Bragg Gaming Group and is the company’s largest shareholder.

“Following several years of serving on the Board, I am excited to return to an operational role to lead the Company towards continued top-line and cash flow growth,” Mazij said of his new role. “Bragg possesses many opportunities to further grow our scale of operations across North America, Europe and evolving global regulated iGaming markets.

“I look forward to working with senior management and all of our team members to bring fresh perspectives that can amplify our ability to continue our successful execution of the growth strategies that we established following the acquisitions of Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games in 2021 and 2022, respectively.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) closed 1.79 per cent lower at CAD$7.15 per share in Toronto Monday.