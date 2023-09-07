Veikkaus to lay off staff ahead of Finnish gambling market changes

Finland’s state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus is expected to reduce its staff by nearly a third as the company prepares for the country’s new competitive gambling market in 2026.

While Lotto and the retail slot machines will remain under Veikkaus’ monopoly, Finland’s government will reform the country’s gambling system and introduce a new licensing system for online casino and sports betting at the beginning of 2026.

In preparation for this, Veikkaus will make changes to its organizational structure, with negotiations covering almost the entire company and its 825 staff members.

The negotiations may lead to the termination of employment for around 240 people, and to material changes to the terms of employment for a further 195 staff members.

“Preparing for the shift in the gambling industry and going international are key to Veikkaus’ growth strategy,” said Veikkaus president and CEO Olli Sarekoski. “We are building a future where Veikkaus is Finland’s leading gambling company and a significant operator in the international market.”

Veikkaus also plans to reduce the number of its retail gambling locations from 65 arcades to around 40 to 50, while upcoming negotiations will also concern the potential closure of Casino Tampere.

“We want to be competitive in the upcoming license-based market and viable in the monopoly market,” continued Sarekoski. “That is why we need to make operational changes that cover the whole company.

“We will go through the whole organization from the perspective of lucrativeness and growth. We will also have to make difficult decisions. For some, these changes may mean the termination of their employment. We will be caring for and looking after them.”