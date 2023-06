Finland’s new Government will reform the country’s gambling system and introduce a new licensing system for online casino and sports betting.

The goal of Petteri Orpo's Government, which takes control of the country from today, is to carry out a responsible reform that dismantles the current monopoly model of gambling, and switches to a licensing model such as in Denmark and Sweden.

The reform will safeguard revenue from gambling for society, improve the channelling capacity of the [...]