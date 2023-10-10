Gaming Realms names new chief product officer

London-listed supplier Gaming Realms has appointed Suki Sandhu as chief product officer (CPO).

Sandhu is tasked with enhancing the Slingo content portfolio and introducing new concepts and elements to strengthen Gaming Realms’ position as a leading supplier.

Sandhu has decades of experience in the industry, having previously held senior roles with PartyGaming (now part of Entain), IGT, Gamesys and WynnBet. He most recently served as product director of iGaming at Inspired Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Suki to the Gaming Realms team,” said Gaming Realms CEO Mark Segal. “With his expertise and skills, we will be able to level up our existing product offering and provide players around the world with even more engaging and entertaining gaming experiences as we look to build on our recent success.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sandhu said: “I am delighted to join Gaming Realms and I am really looking forward to working with the management, our internal and external studios, and product teams to build creative games and mechanics to grow the Slingo brand and explore complimentary innovative concepts which can help further boost the Gaming Realms business.

“I have a passion for product and the iGaming industry and Gaming Realms share a similar desire to make a positive impact in the market. Slingo has become a genre of its own and we’re keen to build on this and offer a wider variety of content. We have many ideas and a hungry team, and we will now create a shared product vision to ensure we deliver a positive gaming experience for our players, partners and operators.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) closed 1.16 per cent lower at 34.05 pence per share in London Monday.