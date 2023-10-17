Mohegan Digital names Guy Greene as vice president of online marketing

North American casino operator Mohegan has named Guy Greene as vice president of online marketing for its Mohegan Digital iGaming arm.

Greene will drive the overall marketing strategies to support the expanding footprint of Mohegan Digital’s iGaming brands, which include MoheganSunCasino.com in Connecticut and PlayFallsViewCasino.com in Ontario, Canada.

Prior to taking on the role, Greene had served as Mohegan's director of loyalty digital marketing since August 2021, where he was involved in merging the operator’s Momentum loyalty program to its iGaming sites.

“Guy Greene has a wealth of marketing knowledge and experience in the gaming industry and Mohegan is thrilled to have him lead our Online Marketing team,” said Mohegan Digital president Rich Roberts. “Our iGaming business has seen tremendous success and to carry that success forward, and to further evolve and meet new demands in this fast-growing industry, a proven leader like Greene will be vital.”

Greene’s career started at Mohegan Sun when it opened in 1996, where he was hired as player’s club manager.

He was later promoted to various director-level marketing positions for Mohegan Sun, before being named strategic account & program director for marketing and advertising agency OverAbove, where he remained until 2020.

Mohegan also confirmed that chief financial officer Carol Anderson does not intend to renew her employment contract, which is set to conclude on 31 March 2024.

“Carol’s commitment to the Mohegan organization has been evident in the strategic decisions and leadership she has displayed throughout her tenure,” said James Gessner, Jr, chairman of the Mohegan Tribe. “Her contributions have been instrumental in our company’s growth, and we wish her the utmost success in her future ventures.”

Commenting on her departure, Anderson said: “While this is a very difficult decision, it is important that I redirect focus on personal and family commitments upon the conclusion of my employment contract. I am grateful for the tremendous opportunity to serve the Mohegan organization and am committed to contributing to a smooth and successful transition.”

Mohegan has begun a search for a new CFO and will provide additional details about the transition in the coming weeks.