Gaming Intelligence
Inspired Entertainment adds industry veteran in Brazil

19th November 2024 10:17 am GMT

Gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has appointed Sebastian Nogues as its new head of business development in Brazil.

Nogues brings a wealth of industry experience to the role and most recently served as CEO of Latin American Gaming Affiliates.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sebastian to our team as we continue to expand our digital footprint in Brazil,” said Claire Osborne, VP of interactive at Inspired Entertainment.

“Sebastian’s comprehensive expertise in affiliate marketing and business development, and his profound understanding of the Brazilian and Latin American gaming markets make him an exceptional fit for this role. His strategic insight and extensive industry experience will be invaluable as we advance our growth and innovation strategy in the region.”

Nogues said of his appointment: “I am honoured to join Inspired Entertainment and look forward to contributing to our growth in Brazil’s interactive gaming market.

“Brazil presents a significant opportunity for Inspired, and I am excited to work with our talented team to strengthen our presence, foster strategic partnerships, and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) closed 0.30 per cent higher at $10.12 per share in New York Monday.

Brazil Casino iGaming Inspired Entertainment
