British Horseracing Authority confirms permanent CFO

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed the permanent appointment of Alan Switzer as chief financial officer (CFO).

Switzer will be responsible for managing the organisation's financial operations and providing advice to the BHA’s board, executive team and audit committee.

In addition, Switzer will work closely with key horse racing industry stakeholders on an industry-wide approach to the sport’s long-term financial sustainability, which will include evaluating current funding models, establishing areas of greater collaboration and identifying new areas for growth.

Switzer has held the role of interim CFO at the BHA since August 2024 and has previously worked for the BHA to oversee a review of the Authority's structure and operational functions.

Prior to his appointment at the BHA, Switzer worked for Deloitte for more than two decades, the majority of which was spent as a member of the company’s senior leadership team.

“Alan has worked closely with the BHA Board, Executive and senior leaders from across the industry over several years – and has been immersed in the funding, governance, structures and operating models of British racing for almost the entirety of his career,” said BHA chief executive Julie Harrington.

“He is widely respected and brings a wealth of commercial experience from across racing and the sporting sector more generally. His ability to build strong relationships, coupled with a proven track record of success, will continue to be a significant asset.”

Switzer commented: “I’m delighted to be appointed to the CFO role. I have worked with the BHA and British racing throughout my career, and have huge admiration for the knowledge, experience and passion that exists across the organisation and wider racing industry.

“British racing’s financial challenges are well documented, with the sport facing significant headwinds and not always best served by the fragmented and complex nature of our funding model.

“But these problems are far from insurmountable, especially if we can commit to working collectively in the long-term interests of the sport. As someone who wants to see racing not only survive, but thrive, I look forward to playing my part to support the sport we all love,” Switzer concluded.