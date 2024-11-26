Gaming Realms names new director of account management

London-listed Gaming Realms has appointed Lauren Bradley as its new director of account management.

Bradley brings over a decade of industry experience to the role and most recently served as head of commercial at Blueprint Gaming, a position she held since July 2020.

She has also served at likes of Realistic Games, iSoftBet, Bede Gaming and bwin.

“We’re delighted to welcome Lauren to the team. Her acumen and experience will prove valuable in ensuring we meet our commercial aspirations, maintaining our trajectory of growth in both existing and emerging regulated markets,” said Gaming Realms chief commercial officer Gareth Scott.

Bradley said of her new role: “Gaming Realms is a dynamic and rapidly growing brand. I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to contribute to its success and aid in the ongoing expansion.

“Supported by a roadmap of fresh entertainment experiences for players to enjoy and numerous new market entries and developments on the horizon, it's an exciting time to be joining the team.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 0.41 per cent lower at 36.50 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.