Gaming Intelligence
Playtech director steps down after five years

27th November 2024 9:49 am GMT
Playtech

Playtech has announced that board member Anna Massion will step down from her role as a non-executive director on 28 February 2025.

Massion was appointed to the board of Playtech in April 2019 and is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

She continues to serve as a non-executive director at gaming suppliers Gaming Realms, BetMakers Technology Group and American Gaming Systems.

“On behalf of the Board, I'd like to express our sincere thanks to Anna for her valuable contribution since being appointed in 2019,” said Playtech non-executive chairman Brian Mattingley.

“She has shown the utmost commitment and dedication during a period of significant change for the Company, which this year alone has included the proposed sale of Snaitech and record sets of results. We wish her all the best in her future roles.”

Playtech will soon begin the search for Massion’s replacement.

The company also announced on Wednesday that it will convene a general meeting on 19 December to seek shareholder approval for a revised directors' remuneration policy and two new long-term incentive plans.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.11 per cent higher at 731.00 pence per share in London Wednesday.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Moves Playtech Sports Betting United Kingdom
