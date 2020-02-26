This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Global Lottery Monitoring System brings in new head of legal

26th February 2020 8:53 am GMT

Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS), the monitoring system used by state lotteries to combat sports betting-related corruption, has appointed Cassandra Matilde Fernandes as its new legal and projects manager.

Fernandes, who begins her new role on 1 April and will be based in Lausanne, joins GLMS from the Council of Europe where she was legal counsel and senior project manager within the sports conventions division.

In that role she dealt with legal issues related to the conventions, including the co-ordination of advisory groups for the Anti-Doping Convention revision of the World Anti-doping Code and criminal legislation related to doping in sports.

Prior to joining the Council of Europe in 2015, Fernandes served as a project manager at Keep Crime out of Sport (KCOOS), a global project which provides assistance with combating corruption in sports and dealing with disciplinary and criminal aspects of corruption.

In her professional career in sports law and consultancy, Fernandes has also advised football clubs and agents on transfers and contracts, as well as representing players’ interests at the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber.

“We are happy to welcome Cassandra in our team,” said GLMS president Ludovico Calvi. “Her legal background, her awareness of the sports integrity policies, as well as her experience with intergovernmental institutions such as the Council of Europe will, for sure, be a great asset for our growing association.”

Related Tags
Council of Europe Global Lottery Monitoring System Sports Integrity
