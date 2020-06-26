Global Lottery Monitoring System opens North American hub

The Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) has opened a new operational hub in North America at Loto-Quebec’s premises in Montreal.

The GLMS Operational Hub has been established to detect, prevent and report irregular and suspicious betting activities by providing information and intelligence through a monitoring system targeting North American jurisdictions.

It marks the third hub to be opened by the GLMS across the world, following openings in Hong Kong and Denmark.

“With the recent sport betting deregulation and legalisation process in North America and the official opening of the GLMS Operational Hub at Loto Quebec's premises in Montreal, our association is completing its full globalisation process,” said GLMS president Ludovico Calvi.

“Loto Quebec has been a very active GLMS member in recent years and we value the standards of their Corporate Social Responsibility, Environmental consciousness and awareness raising of issues including problem gambling and integrity for sports. GLMS is a stronger organisation today with a distinctive – global approach - leveraging on truly global operations and local intelligence and expertise.”

Loto-Quebec sports betting director Louis Beaudet commented: “The safeguard of sports integrity should be a priority for all sports betting operators. Loto-Quebec is proud to contribute to GLMS’ mission as we share the same core values. It is truly an honour to host the third GLMS hub and be able to directly contribute to its success.

“GLMS’ Canadian operational hub will be targeting primarily North American jurisdictions and sports. GLMS thus becomes a true monitoring and intelligence alliance of global operations and local know how and capabilities, comprising sports betting operators from all parts of the globe.”