COVID-19 forces G2E Asia postponement as Gibraltar reports first case

The ongoing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has forced the organisers of the G2E Asia expo in Macau to postpone the event, while the gaming industry in Gibraltar is on alert after the government today confirmed the first case on the peninsula.

Following discussions with the Macao government and exhibitors, organisers Reed Expo and the American Gaming Association said Tuesday that G2E Asia would be postpone from its scheduled date in May to July 28-30.

“Like all of you, we have carefully monitored this global health crisis. Our top priority is ensuring a safe environment for employees, customers, and exhibitors at G2E Asia,” said Josephine Lee, chief operating officer, Reed Exhibitions China.

“We made this decision in consultation with our exhibitors and the Macao government, and out of an abundance of caution. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and thank our customers for their continued support of G2E Asia.”

The announcement came on the same day that the Gibraltar Government announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Gibraltar is home to 35 licensed gaming operators and suppliers who will have to put contingency plans in place in the event of a widespread outbreak.

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) said that the patient had recently returned from northern Italy via Malaga Airport and is now in isolation, with their recovery “proceeding well”.

The GHA added that it is carrying out an extensive process of contact tracing to establish who else should be tested. “Everyone is encouraged to practice high standards of personal hygiene, and in particular handwashing, whilst the GHA works hard to keep the people of Gibraltar safe,” the GHA advised.