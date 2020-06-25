This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
G2E organizers not ready to commit to October event

25th June 2020 9:48 am GMT
The organizers of October’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas are planning for the best and preparing for the worst amid the continuing uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

When asked if a physical event would take place this October, the AGA’s Senior Director of Events Meredith Pallante, on behalf of G2E, admitted: “G2E 2020 will not be the same event as year’s past.”

“If public health and local authorities permit the show to take place, the focus of G2E 2020 will be reuniting the gaming industry to demonstrate our resilience for a wide range of stakeholders, from policymakers and employees to regulators and purchasers.”

She said that her team is mapping out many scenarios, including offering virtual components for those unable to join in person. This, of course, could be everybody. So, a completely virtual G2E is still a possibility.

Pallante could not say how many exhibitors or attendees would be allowed if a physical event was to take place.

“All staff, customers, and vendors will be required to wear face coverings when unable to maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and others,” she said. “We continue to monitor Nevada’s guidelines for reopening and will comply with additional guidance for conventions when available.”

Other measures are likely to include additional sanitizing stations, increased spacing of aisles, signage to support physical distancing requirements, designating directional traffic flows, and more.

Last week, the organizers sent a letter to exhibitors giving some information about Reed Exhibitions’ Health & Safety Task Force. The letter was meant to provide some hope to potential exhibitors growing impatient with the lack of commitment to a physical event.

G2E Las Vegas is scheduled to take place October 5-8, 2020 at the Sands Expo.

Related Tags
American Gaming Association Casino COVID-19 G2E Las Vegas Sports Betting United States
