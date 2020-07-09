G2E Las Vegas event cancelled for 2020

This year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas will not take place due to the ongoing uncertainty about travel restrictions and limits on public gatherings due to COVID-19.

With the annual gathering of the gaming industry 12 weeks away, G2E organizers the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions confirmed Wednesday that the event, which attracts almost 30,000 visitors, will not be held this year.

Next year’s expo has been scheduled for October 4-7, 2021, with the organizers planning to offer economic, education, and networking opportunities through a series of virtual events during the rest of this year in place of the physical event.

“In light of continued uncertainty around a viable marketplace at a physical G2E show, global travel restrictions, and currently unknown guidance on large public gatherings this fall, we have come to the unfortunate conclusion that we simply cannot hold an in-person G2E this year,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller.

“Health and safety have always been our top priority and the uncertainty created by the ongoing pandemic makes this the prudent decision ahead of critical deadlines for exhibitors planning to participate.”

Hervé Sedky, Reed Exhibitions Americas president, commented: “We arrived at this decision after thoughtfully engaging with national, state, and local public health authorities, as well as exhibitors and buyers who have shared industry observations and priorities. Ultimately, it became clear that proceeding with an in-person gathering simply was not feasible.

“It is our commitment to use G2E’s platform, as the leading convener of the global gaming community, to continue to deliver unparalleled education content, inspiring collaboration, and innovative ideas as the industry readies for continued growth.”