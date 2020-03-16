This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

OneTouch appoints new business development officer

16th March 2020 8:28 am GMT

Malta-licensed mobile casino games developer OneTouch has appointed Unai Concha Olabarrieta as its new business development officer.

Olabarrieta arrives with a wealth of experience within the industry, having previously held roles including LatAm manager at Coingaming Group, B2C acquisition manager at Grupo Mediapro, and affiliate marketer for RetaBet.es.

Based in OneTouch’s offices in Barcelona, Olabarrieta will be tasked with boosting the supplier’s new business in the emerging LatAm market and in Spain.

RedTiger

“Latin America and Spain both hold a wealth of potential and I’m delighted to be able to tap into and use my knowledge and experience to grow the reach of the OneTouch games portfolio in these rapidly regulating markets,” said Olabarrieta.

“The popularity of mobile gaming shows no sign of slowing down and no slots and table games provider creates on-the-go offerings quite as well as OneTouch. I look forward to overseeing many deals.”

