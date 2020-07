UK bingo operator Buzz Bingo is proposing to restructure its retail estate through a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which will see 26 bingo clubs closed permanently and nearly 600 staff made redundant.

It follows a period of consultation with Buzz Bingo’s various stakeholders, including its landlords, aimed at securing a sustainable long-term future for the business following the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown.

Under the proposed terms of the CVA, 91 Buzz Bingo clubs will continue to [...]