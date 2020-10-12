ATG launches online bingo with Pragmatic Play

Swedish gaming operator ATG has expanded its relationship with supplier Pragmatic Play to launch a new online bingo offering.

The new games include 75-ball and 90-ball bingo, as well as Pragmatic Play’s Bingo Blast variant, which offers faster gameplay compared to traditional bingo games.

The games went live on ATG Casino late last week for online and mobile play, adding to the existing slots supply deal between Pragmatic Play and ATG.

“We are launching Bingo to broaden our range and to be able to offer our customers a soft and social product where you can turn for both an exciting and relaxing moment,” said Maria Allmér, head of casino at ATG.