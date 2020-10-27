Playtech seals bingo contract extension with Rank Group

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has secured a five-year extension to its exclusive contract to provide its bingo platform and other gaming content to leading UK operator Rank Group.

The new bingo deal will bring further product enhancements to Rank’s core Mecca Bingo brand, as well as its two new brands, Lucky Pants and Kitty Bingo.

The extended agreement follows a similar extension to Rank’s casino services agreement with Playtech and a new agreement to join Playtech’s poker platform.

“Rank is a much-valued Playtech partner and, following Rank’s launch of Playtech’s poker platform and content, this latest agreement represents a key milestone in our working relationship,” said Angus Nisbet, director of Digital Bingo at Playtech. “With terms also recently agreed to continue delivering casino services, we’re proud to be providing the technology and content behind all three of Rank’s core verticals, and look forward to continuing to build on our partnership over the next five years.

“With bespoke content development at the heart of the agreement, we can continue bringing fresh, innovative content to Mecca Bingo players, as well as introducing new and classic content to a whole new audience through the Lucky Pants and Kitty Bingo brands.”

Rank chief marketing officer James Boord commented: “We are an entertainment-first brand, so it is imperative that we drive innovation and growth by always exceeding the expectations of our customers. As such, we are delighted to be continuing and extending our long working relationship with Playtech.

“We continue to build on our market leading position and sustained growth and Playtech has a track record like no other supplier, both as a technology provider and content developer, making them a clear choice as our exclusive long-term bingo provider.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.49 per cent lower at 347.10 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, while shares in Rank Group plc. (LSE:RNK) were trading down 0.31 per cent at 90.22 pence per share.