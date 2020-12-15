This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Broadway Gaming chooses Bede Gaming as new platform provider

15th December 2020 8:34 am GMT

Online bingo and casino operator Broadway Gaming has selected Bede Gaming as its new platform provider across all of its UK-facing brands.

The long-term partnership will see Broadway Gaming migrate its operations onto the Bede Gaming platform, including brands such as Butlers Bingo, Casino of Dreams and Lucky247.

Broadway Gaming was previously powered by the now shuttered Microgaming bingo network, and recently expanded its offering with new bingo content from Pragmatic Play.

“Following a carefully considered exploration of potential providers, Bede’s forward-thinking and agile platform proved the best for our exciting expansion roadmap,” said Broadway Gaming CEO David Butler. “Our shared philosophies on functionality, responsible gaming, compliance and innovative technology promises a long and beneficial partnership.”

Bede Gaming managing director Alex Butcher commented: “Bede are excited to partner with Broadway Gaming and to bring them onto the Bede platform.

“Broadway Gaming is an operator who are not only tuned into the UK bingo and casino marketplace, but as a team they are culturally and technically aligned to Bede, and we're really excited about the potential together.”

Related Tags
Bede Gaming Bingo Broadway Gaming Butlers Bingo United Kingdom
Related Videos
Related Articles

Pragmatic Play secures landmark bingo deal with Broadway Gaming

ASA orders Broadway Gaming to rename Rehab Bingo

Broadway Gaming agrees £100,000 penalty for misleading advertising

Broadway Gaming extends bingo platform deal with Microgaming

Butlers Bingo ad banned by ASA for misleading customers

Zynga rolls out sequel to successful social casino slot Hit it Rich!

Casino of Dreams selects Income Access to power affiliate programme

Galaxy Entertainment acquires stake in Betclic Everest owner SBM

Macau operator warns players away from illegal online imitators

Microgaming powers Butlers Bingo online launch

Digitain
Pariplay
Every Matrix
Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic