Broadway Gaming chooses Bede Gaming as new platform provider

Online bingo and casino operator Broadway Gaming has selected Bede Gaming as its new platform provider across all of its UK-facing brands.

The long-term partnership will see Broadway Gaming migrate its operations onto the Bede Gaming platform, including brands such as Butlers Bingo, Casino of Dreams and Lucky247.

Broadway Gaming was previously powered by the now shuttered Microgaming bingo network, and recently expanded its offering with new bingo content from Pragmatic Play.

“Following a carefully considered exploration of potential providers, Bede’s forward-thinking and agile platform proved the best for our exciting expansion roadmap,” said Broadway Gaming CEO David Butler. “Our shared philosophies on functionality, responsible gaming, compliance and innovative technology promises a long and beneficial partnership.”

Bede Gaming managing director Alex Butcher commented: “Bede are excited to partner with Broadway Gaming and to bring them onto the Bede platform.

“Broadway Gaming is an operator who are not only tuned into the UK bingo and casino marketplace, but as a team they are culturally and technically aligned to Bede, and we're really excited about the potential together.”