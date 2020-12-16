This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play agrees bingo deal with Annexio

16th December 2020 9:12 am GMT
Pragmatic Play

iGaming supplier Pragmatic Play has rolled out its online bingo games to Annexio’s Lottogo.com.

Pragmatic Play’s bingo solution has gone live with the operator through an integration with Pariplay's Fusion aggregation platform, and includes Pragmatic’s Bingo Blast game.

“Our proven bingo products continue to go from strength to strength and we’re delighted to take our offering live with Annexio,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of bingo Claire McDaid. “Branching out into new verticals has allowed us to expand our reach in new sectors and it’s very exciting to see the appetite existing partners have for our other product lines.”

The bingo launch adds to Pragmatic Play's existing deal to provide slots to Annexio.

“With an existing bingo base, we’re excited to be working with Pragmatic Play to grow, develop and evolve our offering,” said Annexio head of gaming Eddie Barrett. “We are sure our players will love the new experience and take advantage of the USPs on the network.”

