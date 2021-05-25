This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

Playtech launches new Spirit Twister Bingo game

25th May 2021 9:32 am GMT

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has expanded its bingo portfolio with the launch of new variant game Spirit Twister Bingo.

Based around the theme of “spirit animals” and gems, Spirit Twister Bingo is a 75-ball variant, offering a multiplier bonus, progressive jackpot and higher chances of winning.

At the start of a new game, an animation sequence reveals an animal and gem, plus a randomly selected multiplier. The multiplier is applied to the House prize, potentially significantly boosting the winnings on offer. In addition, if a player calls House within a specified number of balls, they win the progressive Spirit Twister Jackpot.

“The launch of Spirit Twister Bingo perfectly demonstrates Playtech’s commitment to delivering innovative, engaging bingo content,” said Angus Nisbet, managing director of digital bingo at Playtech. “The combination of a striking visual concept, compelling prize and jackpot structure and more chances to win is already proving exciting for players, and offers operators a fresh way to engage players that can always live up to demand.”

Spirit Twister Bingo is available network-wide, with Playtech-powered Buzz Bingo one of the first to go live with the new game.

“Within days of going live, we’ve seen a fantastic player reaction to Spirit Twister Bingo,” said Buzz Bingo head of digital operations David Swaine. “The game is not only something special visually, but also offers genuinely unique elements to the gameplay and prize structure. It may be early days, but we’re convinced Spirit Twister Bingo is going to be a long-term favourite with Bingo players.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading marginally higher by 0.24 per cent at 457.50 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.

Related Tags
Bingo Buzz Bingo iGaming Playtech
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Playtech online growth offsets retail struggles in strong start to 2021

Playtech agrees $210m sale of Finalto division

Evolution inspires the next generation of games studios

Holland Casino selects Playtech as long-term iGaming partner

Casino drives Betsson revenue growth in first quarter of 2021

Playtech debuts IMS platform in Michigan with Parx Interactive

888 posts record first quarter revenue of $272.5m

Playtech launches new live casino environment for Sky Vegas

Gaming Realms grows full year revenue by 66%

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

ComeOn Group goes live with Playtech casino suite

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Rush Street Interactive president on a remarkable year

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

DraftKings acquires gamification specialist BlueRibbon Software

Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Scientific Games
Wazdan
Greentube
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming