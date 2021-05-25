Playtech launches new Spirit Twister Bingo game

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has expanded its bingo portfolio with the launch of new variant game Spirit Twister Bingo.

Based around the theme of “spirit animals” and gems, Spirit Twister Bingo is a 75-ball variant, offering a multiplier bonus, progressive jackpot and higher chances of winning.

At the start of a new game, an animation sequence reveals an animal and gem, plus a randomly selected multiplier. The multiplier is applied to the House prize, potentially significantly boosting the winnings on offer. In addition, if a player calls House within a specified number of balls, they win the progressive Spirit Twister Jackpot.

“The launch of Spirit Twister Bingo perfectly demonstrates Playtech’s commitment to delivering innovative, engaging bingo content,” said Angus Nisbet, managing director of digital bingo at Playtech. “The combination of a striking visual concept, compelling prize and jackpot structure and more chances to win is already proving exciting for players, and offers operators a fresh way to engage players that can always live up to demand.”

Spirit Twister Bingo is available network-wide, with Playtech-powered Buzz Bingo one of the first to go live with the new game.

“Within days of going live, we’ve seen a fantastic player reaction to Spirit Twister Bingo,” said Buzz Bingo head of digital operations David Swaine. “The game is not only something special visually, but also offers genuinely unique elements to the gameplay and prize structure. It may be early days, but we’re convinced Spirit Twister Bingo is going to be a long-term favourite with Bingo players.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading marginally higher by 0.24 per cent at 457.50 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.