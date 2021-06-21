Pragmatic Play bingo goes live on BetVictor

Gaming solutions provider Pragmatic Play has rolled out its complete collection of bingo games with Gibraltar-based operator BetVictor.

BetVictor customers gain access to Pragmatic Play’s full suite of bingo games, including the popular Bingo Blast variant and upcoming release Reels Room.

“It’s fantastic to see our Bingo solution live with BetVictor so quickly after we agreed our commercial expansion, which is a testament to the capabilities of our single API integration,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari.

“Our multi-product approach allows us to enjoy deeper partnerships with brands all over the world and we can’t wait to see how BetVictor players enjoy our Bingo solution.”

BetVictor director of e-Gaming, Turlough Lally, added: “Pragmatic Play’s Bingo offering has impressed us from the outset and we’re very pleased to be able to present it to our customers. We look forward to this being another positive step in our fruitful collaboration”