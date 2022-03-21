This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain

Playtech launches Giddy Up Bingo in partnership with Betfred

21st March 2022 10:02 am GMT
Playtech

London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has partnered with Betfred to launch a horse racing-themed Bingo variant, Giddy Up Bingo.

Giddy Up Bingo gives players the option to pick one of four horses – each representing a different ticket price – with proportionally increasing prizes depending on the stake. Within the game, numbered horses and jockeys replace traditional bingo balls, with horses galloping off screen as the numbers are called. The game also features one progressive community jackpot.

“Our development team has done a fantastic job with Giddy Up Bingo, and we’re delighted to have partnered with Betfred to bring it exclusively to their players,” said Playtech director of digital Bingo Angus Nisbet. “The in-game animation creates the effect of the horses actually racing as the numbers are called, giving it great visual appeal, and with a choice of four stakes, the game can attract both newcomers and more experienced players. With horse racing season in full swing, it’s no surprise to see such a strong early reaction to Giddy Up Bingo – but we’re confident this is a variant players will enjoy all year round.”

Betfred Bingo manager Joni Keelings added: “We’re very proud to offer Giddy Up Bingo as an exclusive, and there has been a highly positive player reaction to its launch. Giddy Up Bingo is both visually engaging and offers versatile gameplay – exactly the elements we look for in an exclusive variant. To be able to work closely with Playtech to deliver something unique for our players adds great value to our partnership, and we’re delighted with the results.”

Related Tags
Betfred Bingo Horse Racing Playtech
Related Articles

Hero Gaming-backed game studio Yolted hires new CEO

Pennsylvania gambling market grows 24% in February despite sports betting hit

Playtech relaunches betPARX in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

BetMakers appoints Anna Massion to board of directors

Aristocrat creates dedicated iGaming business after failed Playtech bid

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Blog: Staff and shareholders should welcome Mor Weizer’s intervention in Playtech bidding war

Playtech CEO eyes role in potential takeover bid

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

Quickspin names Anthony Dalla-Giacoma as chief commercial officer

Playtech to reengage with Gopher Investments after Aristocrat offer rejection

Playtech to develop new gaming content with The Jockey Club

Aristocrat fails in bid to acquire Playtech

Playtech and Aristocrat talk up prospects amid vote uncertainty

Soft2Bet
BTObet
BetConstruct
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Delasport
Digitain