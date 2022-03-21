Playtech launches Giddy Up Bingo in partnership with Betfred

London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has partnered with Betfred to launch a horse racing-themed Bingo variant, Giddy Up Bingo.

Giddy Up Bingo gives players the option to pick one of four horses – each representing a different ticket price – with proportionally increasing prizes depending on the stake. Within the game, numbered horses and jockeys replace traditional bingo balls, with horses galloping off screen as the numbers are called. The game also features one progressive community jackpot.

“Our development team has done a fantastic job with Giddy Up Bingo, and we’re delighted to have partnered with Betfred to bring it exclusively to their players,” said Playtech director of digital Bingo Angus Nisbet. “The in-game animation creates the effect of the horses actually racing as the numbers are called, giving it great visual appeal, and with a choice of four stakes, the game can attract both newcomers and more experienced players. With horse racing season in full swing, it’s no surprise to see such a strong early reaction to Giddy Up Bingo – but we’re confident this is a variant players will enjoy all year round.”

Betfred Bingo manager Joni Keelings added: “We’re very proud to offer Giddy Up Bingo as an exclusive, and there has been a highly positive player reaction to its launch. Giddy Up Bingo is both visually engaging and offers versatile gameplay – exactly the elements we look for in an exclusive variant. To be able to work closely with Playtech to deliver something unique for our players adds great value to our partnership, and we’re delighted with the results.”