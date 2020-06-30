Netherlands ends online bingo toleration

The Netherlands gambling regulator is ending its leniency towards online bingo operations as the country further relaxes its COVID-19 movement restrictions.

The gambling regulator has allowed not-for-profit online bingo games to flourish since it announced in May that the activity would be tolerated in view of the role it could play in easing people’s isolation during the coronavirus crisis.

However, that will end on 1 July alongside the further easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

“The leniency towards online bingo announced by the KSA on May 1 will stop on July 1. In recent months, which have been dominated by coronavirus measures, the KSA has been supportive of gambling initiatives designed to take people out of isolation,” said the gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA).

“It is normally prohibited to offer a game of chance with which a prize can be won without a license. The reason to stop the leniency is that the corona measures will be further relaxed from 1 July and people will no longer have to be in isolation.”

The regulator added that it took action against 10 online bingo operators during the leniency period after concluding that they were commercial operations.

The Dutch gambling market is set for re-regulation in 2021, when commercial online operators will be allowed to secure local licenses for the first time.