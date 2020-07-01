Caesars expands sports betting and iGaming partnership with Scientific Games

New York-listed Caesars Entertainment has expanded its sports betting and iGaming partnership with supplier Scientific Games in preparation for the return of the 2020/21 major league sports seasons.

Building on their existing long-term partnership, the new agreement extends the duration of the contract between the parties and has seen the launch of online sports betting and gaming in Pennsylvania, and online sports betting in Indiana.

“We're delighted with our partnership with Caesars Entertainment,” said Scientific Games group CEO of Digital Jordan Levin. “We're working side by side, supporting their excellent teams and playing an important role in delivering digital casino and sports betting products to their players across multiple states.

“Caesars has always been a market leader, well known for delivering superior player experiences in the traditional gaming space. Our scalable technology, complemented with a US player centric experience, enables Caesars to deliver on their service legacy by offering exceptional betting and digital gaming experiences that reach new audiences across key markets.”

Caesars Entertainment executive vice president of gaming and interactive entertainment Christian Stuart commented: “We are pleased to extend our collaboration with Scientific Games and thrilled to see our players experience the benefits of our continued partnership.

“Scientific Games' technology is not only highly scalable but most importantly it provides our players with feature rich content fully integrated with Caesars Rewards.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 1.51 per cent at $15.46 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NSQ:CZR) closed up 0.50 per cent at $12.13 per share.